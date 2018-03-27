Lilongwe — Gender Governance and Justice Development Centre (GGJDC), a nongovernmental organization that promotes social justice, on Monday donated 61 bicycles to community facilitators in Lilongwe district.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lilongwe, Gender Governance Justice and Development Centre board chairperson Peter Chisi said the donation is one way of helping ease transportation challenges that community facilitators are facing in their day to day work.

"The facilitators face many challenges when they want to move from one community to another to raise awareness on a number of issues," Chisi said.

He added that the bicycle will also help on efficient delivery on the programme of women empowerment for elected positions that GGJDC is implementing the district.

Chisi said that his organization will make sure that more women should develop an interest to take part and contest in the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking on behalf of the community facilitators, Elina Makondesa from Chiwamba Ward said she was happy with the donation saying it will help them move from one community to another without difficulties.

Gender Governance Justice and Development Centre is supported by Dutch Foreign affairs with funding from Hivos.