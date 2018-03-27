West Africa: WAFU U-20 Draw - Liberia Face Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone in Group A

The draw for the WAFU/FOX U-20 Tournament was held in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, with host Liberia paired against Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, and Sierra Leone in Group A, while Senegal, Mali, Gambia, and Guinea paired in Group B.

The U-20 Lone Star will begin the tournament against Cape Verde on April 24 at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex. They will then play Guinea Bissau before playing their last group match against Sierra Leone.

In Group B, top-seeded Senegal will play their opening match against Mali, while Gambia and Guinea will clash in the group's second fixture.

WAFU Vice President Musa Bility and Youth and Sports Minister, D. Zeogar Wilson expressed delight over the hosting of the tournament in the country where young players will be able to showcase their talents.They said they are optimistic that the tournament could be won by Liberia.

In another development, the national Under-20 team has begun preparation for the tournament with 54 players expected to undergo justification. The U-20 team under the guidance of coach Christopher Wreh began the justification process yesterday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The vetting exercise, according to coach Wreh, will run for 5 days and 25 players from local clubs in all divisions are expected to be selected after meeting the practical standard set by his technical staff.

The final 25 players will then begin intensive preparation at the George Weah Technical Center and SKD Sports Complex respectively.