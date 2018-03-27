Angola: Ombudsman Appeals for Institutional Collaboration

Cabinda — Ombudsman Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto last Monday, in the northern Cabinda Province, appealed for major collaboration from public institutions in the area of the defence of citizens's rights, liberties and guarantees.

The ombudsman wishes to see public institutions collaborate more in the provision of information to the Ombuds Department when it comes to clarifying denunciations or complaints from citizens regarding injustice acts.

Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto defended such stance when delivering a lecture on "The Mandate, Functions and Utility of the Ombudsperson", during which emphasised the guarantees the citizens have in the defence of their rights and liberties, as well as mentioned the function of the public institutions that are obliged to co-operate with the Ombuds Department.

During the lecture, designed for public servants in Cabinda Province, the Ombudsman explained that according to the Constitution, this public institution (Ombuds Department) is tasked with defending the rights, liberties and guarantees of citizens, as well as monitors the legality of the actions and activities of the public administration.

The gathering was attended by the vice governor of Cabinda for political and social matters, Alberto Paca, officials from the Attorney-General Office, public servants, university students, ecclesiastic personalities and traditional chiefs, among other guests.

During his stay in Cabinda, the Ombudsman visited the Civil and Yabi prisons, as well as the local headquarters of the Ombuds Department.

The Ombudsman is due back in Luanda on Tuesday.