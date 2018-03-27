Kenya: Sonko Yet to Impress Nairobians and They're Letting Him Know

More than six months into office, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is yet to become a darling to some city residents.

Nairobians took to Twitter on Tuesday to lament about Sonko's administration, all in agreement that the flamboyant governor has scored poorly in taking Nairobi back to its famed glory.

Netizens were particularity irked by the hawkers menace, lack of garbage collection, insecurity and the rising numbers of street families roaming in the city centre.

In July 2017, at the launch of his manifesto, Sonko had outlined seven priority areas that he would address in the first 100 days of his tenure.

These included housing and settlement, education and health, environment, traffic management and transport, jobs and social inclusion.

The one that that stood out (and to the relief of business owners, landlords and motorists) was the promise to reduce land rates, parking fees, license fees to the levels before Dr Evans Kidero's tenure.

But a hundred days later, he has failed to fulfill most of his promises.

On his part, Sonko blames some lazy county employees for failing to undertake their duties as required.

This is what city residents had to say through the hashtag #failedgovernorsonko.

#failedgovernorsonko we had miguna miguna who vied for gubernatorial seat but Nairobians chose sonko Bure kabisa - D I G E N E R A L 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@FelixKMuriithi) March 27, 2018

#failedgovernorsonko kitambo sana. - chris munyi (@chris_munyi) March 27, 2018

those tweeting about how sonko has failed are the same peeps who voted for him with the " MTU WA MTAA/RASTA WA NAIROBI MENTALITY" ..*hence the adage as you make YOUR bed so must you lie on it

ENJOY THE RIDE!! #failedgovernorsonko #MigunaReturns #MigunaMiguna #MigunaStandoff - POLITICAL IXION (@FranklinChes1) March 27, 2018

One thing Black Panther taught me is that when the leadership is bad it is the duty of the citizens to save the Nation and remove leaders who threaten the peace and survival of the country #UhuruDeportMeToo #MigunaMigunaReturns #FailedGovernorSonko - SalimHalky (@saddamhalky) March 27, 2018

Mombasa stinks you say.

You don't know the story behind it.

Nairobi isn't glorious too and it's the capital.#FailedGovernorSonko as It's worse than Mombasa.

Apart from the previous years, the Dumpster in Kibarani and the one next to Nawal.

Mombasa is clean. - Kappuccino (@realkappuccino) March 27, 2018

For a Nairobian to know that Mike Sonko is "Working" you will have to visit his Facebook page. Maendeleo Invincible #FailedGovernorSonko

- Kenyan Kopite 🇰🇪 (@AlphaMsanii) March 26, 2018

#FailedGovernorSonko Give Sonko a break. It's only three months jamani.he is taking a few development initiatives. you cant say he is doing nothing. #GovernorSonkoIsWorking

- Muchiri wa Njoroge (@MuchiriNjoro) March 26, 2018

Sonko promised Heaven on Earth thinking it would be a walk in the park! Now telling us how kidero failed mara he was a thief... Why can't you challenge him by making the City great again??? SMH#FailedGovernorSonko

- Monique (@Moni_Atise) March 26, 2018

These are the results of having Cambridge Analytica pen down your manifesto. Six months down the line Sonko has no idea of how to implement it. #FailedGovernorSonko

- M. (@TeddyMunene) March 26, 2018

Lets keep it short and simple!

1. CBD ni kuchafu

2. CBD inanuka

3. CBD ni horror movie

4. CBD ni ya hawkers

5. CBD ni gangsters paradise#FailedGovernorSonko

- Nyoremo® 👑 (@r0578) March 26, 2018