27 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Social Protection of DRC Refugees in Angola Guaranteed

Luanda — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is to spend USD 64 million to respond to the needs of social protection of the about 24,000 refugees from the DR Congo sheltered in Angola.

ANGOP has learnt that about 67 per cent of the said refugees, based in the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, are women.

The information was given last Monday, in Luanda, by the representative of the UNHCR in Angola, Philippa Candler, during the opening ceremony of the seminar on "The role of the media in the protection of refugees".

The official went on to explain that currently 35,000 DRC refugees are registered with the UNHCR, however, only 24,000 are receiving food assistance.

She assured that the UNHCR continues to give support to the Angolan government and financiers.

"In Angola the UNHCR and partners have been providing support not only to refugees, but also to the local population, in a way that it can contribute to social cohesion and the development of the province", she said.

At present, she said, the United Nations Organization has been working in close collaboration with the government in the development of specific programmes of assistance to urban refugees and promote the implementation of the new Law on Asylum (Law number 10/15).

She also seized the occasion to thank the Angolan government for facilitating the entrance of refugees through the land borders, in accordance with the Gandola Convention.

The UNHCR established residence in Angola in the year 1977.

