Angola: Authorities Seize Food Contaminated With Listeriosis

Luanda — At least 332 chicken sausages and 105 packages of mortadella from South Africa contaminated with listeriosis has been recently seized from four Shoprite shopping centers, located in Luanda.

The fact was announced on Monday by the head of the sanitary department of General Health Inspection, Luísa Harmuyaela, adding that the said products will be destroyed.

The official, who was speaking at a press conference, said the Angolan authorities took this measure to prevent epidemic cases of listeriosis in the country.

In the meantime, Luísa Harmuyaela announced that so far, the country has not recorded epidemic cases of listeriosis, however the Angolan authorities are reinforcing the epidemiological surveillance through an active quest to identify any other possible cases.

She explained that all over the country teams were formed under the direction of the (ISV) General Inspectorate of Commerce, General Tax Administration (AGT), Criminal Investigation Services and the National Institute of Consumer Protection (INADEC), for the identification and collection of the referred products from the country's market.