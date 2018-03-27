27 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Authorities Seize Food Contaminated With Listeriosis

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Microscopic view of Listeriosis bacteria. (file photo)

Luanda — At least 332 chicken sausages and 105 packages of mortadella from South Africa contaminated with listeriosis has been recently seized from four Shoprite shopping centers, located in Luanda.

The fact was announced on Monday by the head of the sanitary department of General Health Inspection, Luísa Harmuyaela, adding that the said products will be destroyed.

The official, who was speaking at a press conference, said the Angolan authorities took this measure to prevent epidemic cases of listeriosis in the country.

In the meantime, Luísa Harmuyaela announced that so far, the country has not recorded epidemic cases of listeriosis, however the Angolan authorities are reinforcing the epidemiological surveillance through an active quest to identify any other possible cases.

She explained that all over the country teams were formed under the direction of the (ISV) General Inspectorate of Commerce, General Tax Administration (AGT), Criminal Investigation Services and the National Institute of Consumer Protection (INADEC), for the identification and collection of the referred products from the country's market.

Angola

Son of Ex-President Charged with Fraud

The son of Angola's former president was charged Sunday with fraud related to a $500 million transfer from the country's… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.