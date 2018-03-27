27 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: AfDB Provides Usd 4 Million Financing to Transports Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The African Development Bank (AfDB) has provided USD 4 million as a financing to the Transport Sector National Steering Plan, disclosed last Monday in Luanda the resident representative of the AfDB to Angola, Joseph Martial Ribeiro.

The Transport Sector National Steering Plan and the Preliminary Feasibility Studies on the railway link between the Benguela Railway (Angola) and Zambia are documents currently being finished, for they will be used as guides for other projects that need financing of around USD 500 million in the next twenty years.

"The plan is a governance instrument for the next twenty years. After the study we'll have five priority projects yet to be defined, After which we'll analyse with the government and partners the possibilities of financing", informed the source.

According to the AfDB official, who was speaking at the workshop that served o present the referred plan, the bank has been analysing the projects in the transports sector - road, railway, cabotage, fluvial and air transportation services - with a view to enabling the country to have the necessary means to diversify its economy, through the free flow of people and goods.

Since the year 1980, the AfDB has invested about 2.1 billion in 44 projects in Angola, and currently it is focused on projects in the sectors of agriculture, transports and energy.

Angola

Authorities Seize Food Contaminated With Listeriosis

At least 332 chicken sausages and 105 packages of mortadella from South Africa contaminated with listeriosis has been… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.