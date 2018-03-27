Angola: Transport Ministry to Establish Partnership With Private Sector

Luanda — The Angolan government intends to promote the establishment of strategic private partnership in the maritime, port and railway sectors, said on Monday the Transport minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás.

The official made the statement while addressing the workshop on the national plan for transport sector and preliminary studies of viability of the Benguela Railways (CFB) connection with Zambia underlining the need for the accomplishment of structuring projects of the transport sector in the country.

Augusto da Silva Tomás also spoke of the importance to develop a specific strategy for maritime transport all over the country based on a business plan and in a perspective of reduction of regional asymmetries by improving the mobility and increase of the income of the rural populations, involving in their implementation private entities with technology, resources and capacity.

The meeting, which was attended by the governor of Luanda, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, aimed at presenting the integrated transport plan, with a 20-year time horizon, in which all modes of transport are considered and the role of the sector in the modernization and diversification of the national economy.