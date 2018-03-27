Tanzania: Chinese Investors Eye More Opportunities

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania would be a hub of investments from China as investors from the populous East Asia nation eye more sectors to inject their money in.

The sectors they are now targeting are manufacturing, agriculture, agri-business, infrastructure and wood and timber.

They expressed their interests yesterday during their tour of the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) headquarters in the city.

The head of a delegation of more than 10 investors, Mr Huang Zhaojin said they were impressed with Tanzania's friendly business environment.

"We are ready to inject our money into those sectors because of good policies, which we think are friendly," Mr Zhaojin, who is the President of China-Asia Economic Development Association told the conference.

During the meeting, investors sought to know various issues pertaining to incentives, tax shares, rents and other crucial details for them to invest in the country. EPZA investment facilitation manager Lameck Borega told the delegate that the investors would enjoy exemption in corporate tax for 10 years and in Value Added Tax (VAT) on raw materials,

Other benefits, according to him, include exemption of import duty on raw materials and construction materials.

Mr Borega also assured the investors of the available large market of the East African Community, Southern African Development Community and the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

"Geographically, Tanzania is strategically located... it is the best place to invest in Africa," said Mr Borega.

The EPZA called on Chinese investors to make Tanzania their priority choice of investment destination following the government's initiatives to improve business environment.

The authority's Investment, Promotion and Facilitation acting director, Mr James Maziku said the government has to a large extent addressed the challenge of bureaucratic procedures that triggered a rise in costs of investment and doing business in key sectors.

"Rampant red tape that was a hindrance to investors has to a large extent been cut due to establishment of a one-stop shopping centre where an investor can meet all business regulators for permit services," noted.

He added: "Tanzania has a massive potential to attract the Chinese investors who want to relocate their industries."