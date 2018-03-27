27 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TLS Candidate Wants Lissu Term Extended

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) presidential aspirant Godfrey Wasonga says the outgoing president, Mr Tundu Lissu, should be given another term because of what he has done for the society.

Mr Wasonga, who vied and opened a petition against Mr Lissu's candidacy in the TLS election, which was held last year, said he has been impressed by the work Mr Lissu has done in a short term that he served as the TLS president.

"By the time I opened a petition against his candidacy I wasn't aware of his plans, but if it wasn't for the regulations, I would back him to vie for the position," said Mr Wasonga during a press conference held at his office yesterday.

Mr Lissu, who is recovering in Belgium, was shot multiple times by unknown assailants last September when heading to his Dodoma residence after attending a morning parliamentary session.

The firebrand lawmaker was airlifted to Nairobi for treatment a few hours later.

The candidate mentioned one of Mr Lissu's successes during the five month period he served as the president as reduction in advocate fees. He, however, did not go into details. Besides, he said Mr Lissu managed to instill discipline among advocates.

Mr Wasonga opposed some of the regulations, which were recently introduced by the government. One of them requires a presidential candidate to have served for more than 10 years as an advocate. (Habel

Tanzania

Magufuli Wants Locals Empowered

President John Magufuli yesterday directed the Health ministry to empower financially and otherwise local pharmacists,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.