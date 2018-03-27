Tanzania: TLS Candidate Wants Lissu Term Extended

Dodoma — Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) presidential aspirant Godfrey Wasonga says the outgoing president, Mr Tundu Lissu, should be given another term because of what he has done for the society.

Mr Wasonga, who vied and opened a petition against Mr Lissu's candidacy in the TLS election, which was held last year, said he has been impressed by the work Mr Lissu has done in a short term that he served as the TLS president.

"By the time I opened a petition against his candidacy I wasn't aware of his plans, but if it wasn't for the regulations, I would back him to vie for the position," said Mr Wasonga during a press conference held at his office yesterday.

Mr Lissu, who is recovering in Belgium, was shot multiple times by unknown assailants last September when heading to his Dodoma residence after attending a morning parliamentary session.

The firebrand lawmaker was airlifted to Nairobi for treatment a few hours later.

The candidate mentioned one of Mr Lissu's successes during the five month period he served as the president as reduction in advocate fees. He, however, did not go into details. Besides, he said Mr Lissu managed to instill discipline among advocates.

Mr Wasonga opposed some of the regulations, which were recently introduced by the government. One of them requires a presidential candidate to have served for more than 10 years as an advocate. (Habel