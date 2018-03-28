Liberia: Relief for Liberians As US President Trump Decides - DED Will Terminate March 31, 2019

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has reliably learnt that US President Donald Trump has decided that the conditions in Liberia no longer warrant a further extension of Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), but that the foreign policy interests of the United States warrant affording an orderly transition (wind down) period to Liberian DED beneficiaries. The designation will terminate on March 31, 2019.

"The Administration is committed to an orderly transition that will allow time for Liberia to prepare for the return and reintegration of its citizens. The Administration will work with the Government of Liberia to help inform relevant stakeholders in-country and in the United States to ensure an orderly return and reintegration of Liberia's citizens."

President Trump said DED is not a long-term solution or permanent legal status for foreign nationals in the United States.

"Only Congress can legislate a permanent solution addressing the lack of an enduring lawful immigration status for those currently protected by DED who have lived and worked in the United States for many years. The Administration has regularly and proactively communicated with members of Congress regarding the DED designation for Liberia."