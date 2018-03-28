27 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Six Killed, 20 Wounded in Rann IDPs Camp Fire Outbreak

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Tuesday confirmed that six persons were killed in a fire outbreak at Rann Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

NEMA's North-East Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Garga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that 20 others sustained various degrees of injury while over 200 tents were razed.

Garga said the deceased included three women and three children.

He said some animals were also killed in the inferno, adding that the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

He explained that those who were injured in the inferno had been referred to a medical facility for treatment.

The coordinator said the agency in collaboration with some aid organisations assisted the victims with shelter and evacuated carcasses of dead animals to guard against outbreak of diseases.

According to him, the agency in collaboration with Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) will carry out an assessment in the camp to ascertain the extent of damage and needs of the victims.

"We are sensitising the displaced persons on safety and preventive tips to control incessant fire outbreak in camps."

