Zimbabwe: Is Takura, the Zimbabwe Hip-Hop Messiah?

Without doubt Zimbabwe's hip-hop sensation, Takura is at the peak of his career, smashing hit after hit and recently, typical to his trademark has just dropped a hot music video titled 'Mai Mwana.'

Local hip-hop in Zimbabwe has on countless times failed to capture the hearts of the genre's followers, partly contributed to the inconsistencies with rappers and more significantly Zimdancehall train which is currently trending.

However, with Takura, the Messiah of Zim Hip-hop could have just been born as he has been the only shining star in an oasis of ordinary and below par performers.

Keeping it local and relating would be the brief summary to the 'Mai Mwana' visuals.

Usually when an artist chooses a Hip-hop path, their music videos are mostly characterized by naked people, jewellery among other Western cultural depictions. The contrary to that may also be one of the main reasons why Zimdancehall gained prominence at the expense of all other genres in Zimbabwe as their stories and videos by and large relate to the Zimbabwe story.

Understanding and relating with your audience, is the key to success and at the moment, Takura seems to have mastered that concept which could be the reason why he is banging them hit after hit. It has been tried down south by Cassper Nyovest who is arguably the continent and South Africa's most successful hip-hop artist.

Nyovest who rose to fame, rhyming and chanting in his native language,and lately taking a step further to perform in a traditional Zulu warrior costume at 'Fill Up FNB Stadium' concert is a living testimony of the formula.

The 'Zino Irema' hit-maker curriculum vitae which consists of songs like 'Mhofu Mekenyenye, Mungandidii' among others, for now, does say he understands his audience.

After-all charity begins at home, as much as artists may be so impatient on the day they go global, it is imperative to note that you capture local audience first who will then catapult you to the next level, typical of Jah Prayzah's rise to fame.

Reactions to the hip-hop star's latest delivery on Youtube, are just an icing on the cake to prove people's love for material they can relate to.

Brie bummy3 days ago

That Moment When An Artist Reminds u Why Bing Zimbabwean Is Cool Ndichibikira Dzedzi Sadza Hangu❤️🔥🔥Definatli SHDTi

Anderson Nenge3 days ago

I'm loving the craft and the culture executed in this piece of art, The mutsvairo reflects on the African culture in many spheres that implies structural and theoretical considerations and written traditions The Visuals are on point keep it up young man day by day you becoming a more desirable Artist I have listed to relationship goals and I respect your art.you are a perfectionist you pay attention to detail your vocal melodies and instruments blend In very well music is perhaps the most universal of the performing arts and found in every society,most often as an integral part of other performing art forms and other domains of intangible cultural heritage and you have managed to bridge that analogy with us your Fans ... ..well done Takura.

sam zimuto3 days ago

Kasadza kadete 😁 mai mwana!!! 🙌🏾

Meanwhile, 'Mai Mwana' music video, four days later after release is on 47 000 hits and number 23 on Youtube's trending list- something that should give Takura all the smiles considering his music genre.