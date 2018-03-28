Photo: Capital FM

Miguna Miguna at JKIA.

Nairobi — Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has received a reprieve following a High Court order directing that he be released immediately.

The ruling by Justice Roselyn Aburili also directs that he appears in court on Wednesday.

The fiery lawyer has been held for hours since his arrival Monday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he failed to surrender his Canadian passport and to apply for a temporary visa.

Through his lawyers led Dr John Khaminwa and Nelson Havi, Miguna has named Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett, Principal Secretary State Department of Immigration, Border Control & Registration of Persons Gordon Kihalangwa, DCI George Kinoti among others as respondents in the case.

"It is hereby ordered that the petitioner Mr. Miguna Miguna who is currently held incommunicado at JKIA be forthwith released to appear before the court tomorrow 28th March 2018 for interpartes mention of this petition and application at 9am before the duty judge," reads a section of the ruling.

The self-declared General of the outlawed National Resistance Movement failed to sign forms for the regularization of his Kenyan citizenship in order to be cleared leading to a standoff, day two.