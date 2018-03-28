27 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: NMG Reaffirms Commitment to Media Freedom

Photo: The East African
Kenyans reading Nation newspapers that headline on the former US President Barack Obama's re-election on November 7, 2012 in Nairobi.

The Nation Media Group (NMG) Tuesday re-affirmed its commitment to media freedom while delivering value in line with the stakeholders' expectations.

NMG, in a statement by the Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Mr Clifford Machoka, said it regretted the decision by eight columnists to stop writing for its publications.

Eight columnists Tuesday announced they had, with immediate effect, stopped writing for the NMG publications over what they called interference with media freedom by the state.

Opposition coalition

The writers also cited discontinuation of the opposition coalition Nasa strategist David Ndii’s column in the Saturday Nation as one of the reasons for their decision.

“A worrying pattern has emerged where it appears the executive is able to influence who works for or contributes to the NMG,” said Mr Maina Kiai who wrote for the Saturday Nation.

“We have honoured our obligation to respect their views and did not tamper with their positions except to correct basic errors. We believe that the principles of independence, fairness and balance, as espoused in our editorial policy, are key to promoting the democratic space whilst being mindful of the impact that information in the public space plays in shaping opinions,” Mr Machoka said.

Express interest

Besides Mr Kiai, others who announced the termination of their contracts with NMG were Sunday Nation columnists George Kegoro of the Kenya Human Rights Commission and Nic Cheeseman, Saturday Nation’s Fr Gabriel Dolan, a catholic missionary priest; Mr Kwamchetsi Makokha, Ms Gabrielle Lynch and Ms Muthoni Wanyeki, the director of the Open Society Foundations, who also wrote for The EastAfrican.

Daily Nation columnist Rasna Warah also signed the joint statement on their exit.

The exits come just two months after NMG invited specialists to express interest in writing for its publications as columnists, contributors and analysts. The recruitment is ongoing.

Daily Nation

Read the original article on East African.

