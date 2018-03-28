27 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Says Predecessor Was Killed

Canadian data analytics expert Christopher Wylie, who worked at Cambridge Analytica, appears as a witness before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of members of the British parliament at the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 27, 2018.
By Eddy Kagera

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie has told a British parliamentary committee that his predecessor, who died in a Kenyan hotel room in 2012, might have been poisoned.

Wylie told the culture select committee that police were bribed not to investigate the death of Dan Muresan.

"Dan was my predecessor....what I heard was that he was working on some kind of deal of some sort - I'm not sure what. The deal went sour.

"People suspected he was poisoned in his hotel room. I also heard that the police had got bribed not to enter the hotel room for 24 hours," he told the committee on Tuesday.

He was appearing before the lawmakers to disclose his role in the firm, which is under strong criticism for obtaining data from Facebook users without their knowledge.

Mr Wylie said that when he joined Cambridge in 2012 he did not know the name of his predecessor or what happened to him.

The late Muresan was the son of former Romania Agriculture Minister Ioan Avram Muresan, who is now in prison for corruption

