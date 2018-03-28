Kenya: Miguna Miguna Sues State Over Visa Issue

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation

Lawyer Miguna Miguna gestures at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 27, 2018.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has sued the government seeking unrestricted entry into the country following a visa debacle.

In the lawsuit filed by his lawyers Nelson Havi, John Khaminwa and Julie Soweto, Dr Miguna also wants court to block his deportation.

He has sued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett, Immigration director Gordon Kihalangwa, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and the Attorney-General, among others.

Dr Miguna rejected the government's attempts to deport him to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The government rejected Dr Miguna's return to Kenya and attempted to re-deport him to Canada after a nine-hour stand-off at JKIA.

"I am not going anywhere... .where is my luggage? Where is my passport? You cannot take me from my country by force," he remonstrated as the commotion delayed Flight EK 722 bound for Dubai.