27 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Miguna Miguna Sues State Over Visa Issue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Lawyer Miguna Miguna gestures at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 27, 2018.
By Maureen Kakah

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has sued the government seeking unrestricted entry into the country following a visa debacle.

In the lawsuit filed by his lawyers Nelson Havi, John Khaminwa and Julie Soweto, Dr Miguna also wants court to block his deportation.

He has sued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett, Immigration director Gordon Kihalangwa, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and the Attorney-General, among others.

Dr Miguna rejected the government's attempts to deport him to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The government rejected Dr Miguna's return to Kenya and attempted to re-deport him to Canada after a nine-hour stand-off at JKIA.

"I am not going anywhere... .where is my luggage? Where is my passport? You cannot take me from my country by force," he remonstrated as the commotion delayed Flight EK 722 bound for Dubai.

Kenya

Miguna Miguna Still Detained in Kenyatta Airport Cell

Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) 'general' Miguna Miguna says he is leading a dog's life in police… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.