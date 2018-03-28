South Africa's Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Masters after beating American youngster Frances Tiafoe in straight-sets.

The sixth-seeded Anderson beat the 20-year-old Tiafoe 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 to set up a duel with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta , who dispatched his compatriot Fernando Verdasco 6-0, 6-3.

Anderson, who lost at the quarter-final stage of the recently completed Indian Wells Masters, will be looking to reach a maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.

It will be his 10th quarter-final at this level.

Anderson takes a 4-0 head-to-head record into his clash against Carreno Busta, including a four-set victory during last year's US Open semi-finals.

The current world No 8 also beat the Spaniard in Indian Wells earlier this month.

Results at the WTA and ATP Miami Open tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Fourth round

Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x16) bt Fernando Verdasco (ESP x31) 6-0, 6-3

Kevin Anderson (RSA x6) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Nick Kyrgios (AUS x17) 6-4, 6-4

Borna Coric (CRO x29) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-4

Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG x5) bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x22) 6-4, 6-2

Milos Raonic (CAN x20) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-3, 6-4

Chung Hyeon (KOR x19) bt Joao Sousa (POR) 6-4, 6-3

John Isner (USA x14) bt Marin Cilic (CRO x2) 7-6 (7/0), 6-3

Third round

Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Tomas Berdych (CZE x10) 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/1)

Women

Quarter-finals

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x5) 7-5, 6-3

Sloane Stephens (USA x13) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x10) 6-1, 6-2

