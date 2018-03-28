27 March 2018

Tanzania: Magufuli Suspends Top District Officials for Poor Audit Report

Magufuli has ordered immediate suspension of top district officials for poor audit report.
By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has ordered immediate suspension of district executive directors for Kigoma Ujiji in Kigoma Region and Pangani in Tanga Region.

The duo are Hanji Godigodi (Kigoma Ujiji) and Sabas Chambasi of Pangani.

The move comes after the two districts received qualified audit certificate from the office of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) that was tabled at State House in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, March 27.

"I direct the Minister for State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PoRALG) to suspend the duo immediately. Sometimes it's better if we take these actions," he said at the event which was live broadcasted.

Reading the report, CAG Prof Mussa Assad said there have been huge improvements in government expenditure at all levels.

According to the report, local government authorities have improved by 90 per cent, public institutions by 96 whereas the central government got 86 per cent.

