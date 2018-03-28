Zimbabwe: Evan Mawarire - Zimbabwean Opposition Can Win If It 'Overwhelms Polling Stations With People'

Former president Robert Mugabe's attempts to stay in the limelight and a new party formed with his blessing could be good for the opposition in Zimbabwe's upcoming elections, #ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire has said, but he declined to answer a question on whether he is planning to get involved in politics himself. It must be a question that comes up quite frequently these days, because Pastor Evan Mawarire just smiles in a way that indicates he doesn't really want to answer. The question was whether he's been considering running as an opposition candidate in Zimbabwe, or not.

High politics isn't for him, but maybe public office on a more local level, he said, adding that he came to activism by accident.

"I'm more interested in sustainable leadership, especially on the ground," he said.

His recent Twitter feed suggests an international speaking circuit which took him from the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy through Westminster, to giving a lecture at the Emerging Leaders Programme at the University of Cape Town alongside former minister Trevor Manuel.

Mawarire also posed with an admiring Kenyan social-media-activist-turned-election-candidate Boniface Mwangi for a selfie in Harare.

Zimbabwe's elections are expected to...