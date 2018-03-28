27 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Over Sh520bn of Development Budget Not Released to LGAs

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — A total of Sh532 billion allocated for local government authorities' (LGA) budget was not released to 167 district council's in 2016/17 fiscal year.

This was revealed by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, when unveiling the report to the President.

At the event, which was live televised from Dar es Salaam; Prof Assad said the money would have been spent on funding development projects highlighted in the 2017/18 budget.

"It is crucial that the government should be issuing all the money allocated in the budget to all councils," he said in his report.

Again, he said 140 councils missed revenue amounting to Sh116 billion which were to be collected from own sources.

"The money is equal to 22 per cent of the revenue estimate, which had it been collected, would have supported some of the development at the respective councils," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

