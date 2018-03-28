South Africa: Black Farmers Deserve State Support

opinion

One of the self-serving myths about agriculture in South Africa is that this is such a difficult sector and only white Afrikaans farmers can thrive in it due to intergenerational farming and the hardiness of the group that runs the sector. This view is not supported by historical facts.

The question of land will not go away any time soon. President Cyril Ramaphosa's key message is that land expropriation without compensation will be carried out in a way that does not harm the economy or food security.

The details of how this will be done exactly may take a long time to emerge. The credit rating agency, Moody's, and the investor community seem unfazed by this policy direction towards expropriation without compensation. What may likely be a source of comfort for rating agencies and investors is the fact that the Constitution remains supreme, and whatever new dispensation is put in place on land and agriculture policy will be realised through the Constitution, either in its current form or amended to have an enabling clause on expropriation.

As Moody's noted in its recent ratings review of South Africa,

"The previous weakening of South Africa's institutions will gradually reverse under a more...