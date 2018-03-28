South Africa: Development - Gayton Mckenzie's Party Will Support DA's Athol Trollip As NMB Mayor

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has declared it support for the Democratic Alliance and Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip in the upcoming vote of no confidence in him, scheduled for Thursday.

The startling move, announced in an open letter by PA leader Gayton McKenzie and confirmed by PA councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay Marlon Daniels, effectively means that Trollip could survive the motion, brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Currently, the DA has 57 votes in council. With coalition partners the ACDP and COPE, the number is at 59.

The ANC, which has 50 votes, said they would support the motion of no confidence in Trollip and, together with the support from the United Democratic Movement and its two votes, and the African Independent Congress and United Front - each with a single vote - the EFF has 60 votes.

With the PA declaring its support for the DA, the votes are tied.

In the event of a tie, the speaker of council, Jonathan Lawack - from the DA - has the casting vote.

Meanwhile, the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) said on Tuesday talks between parties in the battle for the mayoral position are at a sensitive stage.The PEC held a special meeting to discuss resolutions taken by the party's national executive committee (NEC).Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi said that the party's national structures, led by election head Fikile Mbalula, were on the way.Mbalula is expected to arrive at the metro on Wednesday, before the much-awaited vote of no confidence debate against Trollip.Ngcukaitobi confirmed that the party would want to form a coalition government with smaller parties in the metro."Talks are underway and are at a very sensitive stage... The PEC expressed the view that the ANC should pursue an approach on coalition that puts the interests of the communities first. As the ANC, we want to reiterate that we support the motion of no confidence."

