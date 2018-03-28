Nigeria: Dapchi - I Want My Daughter Home for Easter - Leah Sharibu's Dad

Nathaniel Sharibu, a Police Officer and father of Miss Leah Sharibu, the 15-year old Dapchi schoolgirl still being held captive by Boko Haram for her refusal to convert to Islam, yesterday pleaded with the Federal Government and all Nigerians to ensure the release of his daughter before the Easter celebrations.

In a brief telephone interview yesterday, Mr. Sharibu, a member of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, narrated their ordeal since February 19 when the 110 Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram, saying: "I really have nothing much to say now except that Leah is not yet back to join the rest of the family.

"Till now I have not heard anything and no authority has told me anything about the whereabouts of Leah. Only my loved ones were calling to congratulate me that my daughter is on the way home. But until now I have not seen anything yet," he stated.

Asked about the state of health of the mother, the man, who had relocated to Dapchi from his Yola posting, said: "The mother is getting better now, knowing well that the nation and the whole world are praying for the safe return of her daughter.

"She fainted earlier when the daughter's classmates were returned on Wednesday."

He said he is an indigene of Hong council of Adamawa State, posted to Yobe, but now stationed in Yola from where he comes to Dapchi to see his wife and three children.

Asked how he feels that his first daughter is still in captivity of Boko Haram, he said: "I am feeling so sad and very weak.

"Right now the school is not functioning. It's very sad if we are going to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ without Leah.

"It will be very unfortunate but I know that with the prayers going on across the globe I believe she will join us before the Easter proper."