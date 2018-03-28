28 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF and DA Host Rallies in PE Ahead of Trollip Motion of No Confidence

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are preparing to square off in Port Elizabeth by hosting rallies a day before the EFF's motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to address EFF supporters at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton at 16:00 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the DA plans on hosting a rally of its own on the same day, branded #SaveNMB, at Vuyisile Mini Square.

Malema previously said that the EFF would ensure Trollip's removal to teach the DA a lesson for their stance on the issue of land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF then filed a motion of no confidence in Trollip, saying that he had failed to champion the plight of the poor when he allowed the DA to attempt to remove informal traders from the streets.

The DA argued that Malema was targeting Trollip only because he was white.

"We are speaking to the people of Nelson Mandela Bay on March 28, 2018, about the future of their municipality. We are accountable to our people, not to whiteness," Malema tweeted on Tuesday.

