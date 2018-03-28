The country is overwhelmed by reported cases of corruption some of which are before the courts, at a time the new administration is determined to end the vice and rebuild the country, a Cabinet Minister has said.
In a speech read on his behalf by the chief internal auditor in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Mrs Patricia Sikipa at the anti-corruption conference which started in Victoria Falls yesterday, Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said everyone should support President Mnangagwa's fight against corruption.