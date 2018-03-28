The International Cricket Council (ICC) have heaped a lot of praise on Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer for the role he… Read more »

In a speech read on his behalf by the chief internal auditor in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Mrs Patricia Sikipa at the anti-corruption conference which started in Victoria Falls yesterday, Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said everyone should support President Mnangagwa's fight against corruption.

The country is overwhelmed by reported cases of corruption some of which are before the courts, at a time the new administration is determined to end the vice and rebuild the country, a Cabinet Minister has said.

