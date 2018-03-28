28 March 2018

Uganda: MPs Summon Minister Namuganza Over Bickering With Speaker Kadaga

Photo: Daily Monitor
State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza
The State Minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza is today expected to appear before the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline which is investigating the conflict between her and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga

The committee, on March 27, started its inquiry into the bickering between Ms Namuganza and Ms Kadaga yesterday on orders of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

The first witness to appear was Ngora County MP David Abala who raised the matter before the house.

Abala (NRM) said that the conflict as captured in the media was irritating and required explanation.

For a period of about three weeks, Ms Namuganza has allegedly mounted a verbal war against the Speaker, and she has since asked her voters in Bukono County, Namutumba district to boycott all activities organised by the Speaker.

She is also accused of rebelling against Busoga Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV.

Mr Oulanyah said that since there were no facts, Parliament would not rush into discussing the matter, thus the directive to the committee, chaired by Mr Obote Ongalo (NRM-Kalaki County).

The committee will among other things look at circumstances under which the statements are being made, the factors leading to them and give solutions to Parliament.

