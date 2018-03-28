Zimbabwe: 'Harare Ready for Investment'

Government is continuously reviewing the ease doing business and has initiated reforms to enhance foreign direct investment (FDI), an official has said.

Speaking to potential investors in Harare yesterday, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Miriam Chikukwa said Government was committed to connecting local investors to the global economy.

"I wish to applaud Harare City Council for organising this critical event soon after His Excellency Cde E.D Mnangagwa launched the new investment guideline and mineral policy adopted by our Government soon after (operation) restore legacy," said Minister Chikukwa.

She said Government would continue reviewing the ease of doing business through the rapid results initiative as it sought to lure investment.

"I am proud to say the ranking of Zimbabwe under the Ease of Doing Business Index are showing positive developments," said Minister Chikukwa.

"Government is committed to all investors and the role played by foreign direct investment in advancing Zimbabwe's development by connecting local entrepreneurs to the global economy, allowing inflows of capital and also technology and know-how as exchange programme initiatives."

Minister Chikukwa said in Harare, there were opportunities for the service sector, agro-processing, hospitality industry, education, road and rail infrastructure, construction, water and sewer reticulation and health sector, among others.

Speaking at the same occasion, Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni said the city was committed to guaranteeing a decent return on investment and would thrive to continue engaging with stakeholders.

"We will initiate and activate various platforms for continuous dialogue with you, so that we keep on exchanging notes," he said.

"We need to keep in touch with modern business trends and manage the flow of information amongst ourselves.

"As a city, we are obliged to play a facilitation role so that our investors get what they want in terms of land and office space; that is why we have presentations from the Zimbabwe Investment Authority (ZIA), the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and the tourism sector."