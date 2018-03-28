The United States (US) should make decisions on Zimbabwe from an informed position and stop reading only the text of opposition political parties that are afraid of elections, the President has said. He said the US, which last week proposed multiple prescriptive reforms as a precondition for re-engagement with Zimbabwe, should have an appreciation of the situation on the ground to make rational decisions.
Two US senators -- Messrs Jeff Flake(Republican) and Chris Coons (Democrat) -- who are members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, unveiled a proposed revised version of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) of 2001.