Veteran long-distance runner Mike Fokorani will be leading a pack of Zimbabweans set to take part in the Two Oceans Ultra-marathon in South Africa on Saturday.

The Two Oceans Marathon is a 56km ultra-marathon and 21km half-marathon held annually in Cape Town, South Africa, on the Saturday of the Easter weekend.

Known globally as "the world's most beautiful marathon", the race is run against a backdrop of spectacular scenery through the Cape Peninsula.

Both races start in the Newlands area of Cape Town and Zimbabwean long and middle-distance runners have over the years frequently travelled to South Africa for such events in search of better competition and financial rewards.

A number of local athletes have confirmed their participation at this year's race and Fokorani is one of the veteran runners from this country that will be on the starting line on Saturday.

Fokorani, who competes under a South African club Nedbank, is optimistic of winning the race but acknowledged it's not going to be an easy task.

"I came early because we had a conference for Nedbank as a club for Two Oceans. Right now I am taking it a bit easy on myself and relaxing as I get ready for Two Oceans.

"This year it might be a bit tough because a lot of Ethiopians and Kenyans with good times in marathon will be taking part. It's a 56km race, it's different from a normal marathon race. So I am waiting for the day to come and I am absolutely ready to take the bull by its horns," said Fokorani.

The Bindura-based athlete believes the pressure to try and defend the title was his setback during last year's race.

"Last year I didn't do well because I was under pressure since I had won it in 2016, so there was too much pressure. But looking at this coming race I hope to run well since there is no pressure so far and I am in good shape.

"I did all the programmes necessary for 56km which can take me to victory. I am aiming to finish in the top five if conditions are favourable, winning may come as a surprise," said Fokorani.

Other athletes who have also confirmed their participation are Collen Makaza and Jonathan Chinyoka, who will be competing in the 56km race for the first time, and female runner Rutendo Nyahora.

Nyahora, will however, compete in 21km race as she is still recovering from an injury. "It was a hamstring and it was very bad, I couldn't walk or stand. I am now 80 percent better, I can train now but the fitness is still not yet there.

"So I am just hoping to finish my race on Saturday and I am not promising any results to my fans. If I can be in the top 10, it's a bonus," said Nyahora.

Chinyoka said this will be a learning curve for him as he prepares for the future.