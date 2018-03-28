Zimbabwe: Youths Urged to Vote Wisely

The Zanu-PF Youth League has urged youths across the country to select deserving parliamentary candidates during primary elections ahead of the harmonised elections later this year.

National youth political commissar Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu made the remarks when he addressed thousands of youths and party members that thronged Sakubva Beit Hall on Monday.

"This new dispensation calls for a new kind of thinking and we are no longer the kind of youth that is easily bribed into giving in at the wave of goodies in our faces.

"It is high time we desist from acting like naïve children who would do anything for the immediate returns of sweets and goodies without anything substantial coming out of the promises made.

"We no longer tolerate candidates who lure us into voting for them only to disappear after elections and to resurface when they need our votes once again, there are no individuals who are greater than the party," said Cde Tsenengamu.

He noted that the party no longer wanted "missing persons" in the office, but development, oriented and productive members of Parliament to represent the people.

He urged party members to concentrate on positive aspects and desist from derogatory statements, hate speech or de-campaigning opposition parties.

"When we go to church, we expect the gospel of Christ to be preached, the moment we hear more about the works of the devil it ends up sounding like people are worshipping the devil and giving him praise.

"The same applies to campaigning for the party. We want to hear more of the good and positives of our party. The moment we engage in hate speech we are spreading the gospel on behalf of the opposition and disqualifying ourselves," he said.

He also assured the youths that discussions were underway with the President to address the issue of small-scale artisanal miners so that they get prospecting licences easily.

"We also discussed the matter with the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa and it was agreed that all those that paid for stands, but failed to get them would be assisted secure them while those who had duped them would be arrested," he added.