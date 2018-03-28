Zimbabwean business leaders attending the 2018 Africa CEO Forum here say there is a lot of appetite for investment in the country and the planned harmonisation of laws affecting the ease of doing business will bring a breakthrough for President Mnangagwa's administration.

The business leaders, who attended different panels, said because of vast opportunities found in the country, investors wanted "to be part of the Zimbabwean story".

This comes as Sakunda Holdings yesterday held a highly-subscribed breakfast meeting attended by investors from European, Asian and African countries.