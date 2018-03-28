Zimbabwe: President Walks Economic Talk

A good leader is one who knows the way, shows the way and goes all the way.

Quoting from John Maxwell, "Personal and organisational effectiveness is proportionate to the strength of leadership," as what has been witnessed under the new political dispensation in Zimbabwe.

Judging from Zimbabwe's economic activities in the past four months, it is safe to conclude that under President Mnangagwa's stewardship, Zimbabwe is fast becoming an economic powerhouse.

While President Mnangagwa has been criticised for failing to campaign by certain "sympathisers", what way of campaigning can surpass walking the talk, especially when other contenders are all talk, and unattainable promises!

As the country gears for elections this July, it is only normal for competitors to pick on each other in their quest to appease the electorate, hence the need for voters to evaluate on the best candidate.

While more than 100 contenders are in the race, the major candidates remain Zanu-PF and MDC-T, (President Mnangagwa and Chamisa respectively).

Unlike Chamisa, who has since promised bullet trains, and turning Victoria Falls into Las Vegas, the current President seems to be more focused on tangible results, especially towards economic revival.

While I don't wish to discredit or question Chamisa's credibility to revive the economy, the question is, what is it that he has done for the economy apart from holding rallies and promising the electorates pies in the sky?

Inasmuch as it is commendable for Chamisa to hop from one province to another announcing his existence and legitimacy as MDC president, he still needs a lot to do to convince the electorate that he is results oriented.

Actually, elections are the last thing that the country needs right now, for now, all the focus should be on rebuilding the economy and advancing economic prosperity.

As Zimbabwe continues to expand its network of top level business contacts and new financial partners, the President was this week in Senegal to attend the Africa CEOs Forum, thus walking the talk.

Last week he revealed that the country had recovered US$591,1 million from externalised funds, he opened a $40 million Willowton Group refinery in Mutare, and also commissioned a $500 000 Nestle Zimbabwe Cremora filling and packaging plant.

The President also signed the African Free Trade Area at the Kigali Convention, Rwanda. What more can we ask for?

Zimbabwe has embarked on a much stronger economic growth path following President Mnangagwa's ascendency to power and the change of administration has generally given foreigners optimism of strengthening and re-establishing of bilateral investment agreements with Zimbabwe, making it an export destination of choice.

Most economic analysts concur that Zimbabwe's economic prowess is being driven by the envisaged stable political environment following the change of political administration, improved business confidence and anticipated turnaround in key sectors of the economy, but mainly the political will of the leaders.

So before casting the ballot, there is need to remember that economic revival lies in the hands of the leader, and for now Mnangagwa has what it takes, and what the country and economy need.