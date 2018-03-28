28 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: APC Slams Okowa, Delta Assembly Over N3bn Loan Facility

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Perez Brisibe

Ughelli — ALL Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, carpeted Delta State House of Assembly over what the party described as the "speedy manner" it approved the N3 billion certificate facility requested by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noting that the governor "is piling up the indebtedness of the state."

APC's Publicity Secretary in Delta State, Leonard Obibi, in a statement warned that with the high debt rate of the state, Governor Okowa may be forced to renege on workers' salaries and benefits in the nearest future.

He said: "The manner the state House of Assembly hurriedly approved the N3 billion certificate facility for projects that are already in progress reveals that the governor is desperate and this further shows the shoddy financial planning under him.

"We are aware that he recently committed the state to an N11 billion contract from a planned total of N30 billion for Asaba drainage.

"How come he did not make proper provision for it in three years? And if he is unable to pay just N3 billion, where will he get N11 billion from, not to speak of N30 billion?

"It is sad that like previous governors, he is piling up the indebtedness of the state, which may force him to renege on workers' salaries and benefits in the future.

"We believe his plan is to commit Delta State to very huge loans in the near future, but Deltans are watching."

Nigeria

Whistleblower Names Israeli Firm That Hacked Buhari's Emails

The whistle-blower at the heart of the Facebook data scandal engineered by embattled data analysis firm, Cambridge… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.