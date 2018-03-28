Sudan: New Sudan Ambassador Hands Over His Credentials to King of Swaziland

Khartoum — Ambassador Mohamed Al-Hassan Ibrahim has delivered his credentials to His Majesty King Mswati III, King of the Kingdom of Swaziland, as Sudan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Swaziland, resident in Pretoria.

Ambassador Ibrahim has conveyed to King Mswati III the greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

He affirmed the keenness of Sudan to strengthen further its relations with the Kingdom of Swaziland in all domain for the interest of the two nations.