South Africa: Robbery Gang Loots Computers, Food At SA Schools

Pretoria — A ROBBERY syndicate stealing computers and foods at schools in the South African capital, Pretoria, has struck again.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Tuesday confirmed the robbery at the Dr WF Nkomo High School in Atteridgeville where the criminals stole seven laptops, nine computers and all nutrition stock.

The break-in occurred on Monday.

Last week, authorities reported that criminals broke into Masizane Primary, Thohoyandou Primary and Flavius Mareka Secondary School in Atteridgeville and stole computers and nutrition stock.

"We are convinced that, there is a syndicate targeting our schools," said Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Member of the Executive Council (MEC): Education.

He called upon police to conduct thorough investigations and arrest those responsible.

It is really disappointing that criminals are targeting our schools which are meant to benefit communities. How can four schools in the same area suffer in the hands of criminals in this manner? Communities must defend schools," Lesufi said.