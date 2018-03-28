Nigeria: How El-Rufai's Aide Used Me Against Shehu Sani, Suspect Tells Court

Kaduna — A suspect, Abdullahi Adamu, has confessed in court how he was used by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's aide to attack Senator Shehu Sani.

Adamu, 22 disclosed that the governor's Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Uba Sani, masterminded the attack.

He was arraigned before the Chief Magistrate's Court in Barnawa, Kaduna State, on five-count charge bothering on criminal conspiracy, theft, causing grievous hurt, unlawful possession of weapon and mischief.

The suspect confessed that he and his gang, armed with cutlass and axes, invaded the complainant's house, and inflicted injuries on the occupants, while also stealing their valuables.

He made the confession in the First Information Reports (FIR) Judicial Form 1, which the police submitted to the court.

Adamu, who gave his address as No. 2, Rafin Gusa Road, Kaduna, said he carried out the attack with his gang.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The FIR stated: "The case was transfered to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), by the Divisional Police Officer in Kawo Kaduna, along side one suspect Abdullahi Adamu, male, of No. 2 Rafin Gusa Road, Kaduna.

"On August 28, 2017, one Bashir Mohammed, male, in company of one Sarkin Dauda, male, all of Turunkwu Road, Kawo reported to the above mentioned divisional headquarters that on the same date and time, the above mentioned suspect with his gang members conspired and armed themselves to carry out the attacks.