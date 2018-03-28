Nigeria: Strange Disease Kills Eight As Tuberculosis Claims 21 Lives in Kano

Lassa fever death toll hits 134, confirmed cases rise to 394 in one week

A strange disease has reportedly killed at least eight persons in Dungurawa village in Dawakin-Tofa local council of Kano State.

This is coming as no fewer than 21 persons have died from Tuberculosis in the state.

Victims of the strange killer disease include five children and three adults, ranging between the ages of 18 and 25 years.

The disease, which surfaced in the community in the last seven days, has high fever, headache and stomach pains as symptoms.

When contacted, the village head, Mallam Dahiru Dungurawa who confirmed the lost of eight victims to the strange illness revealed that the case was reported to health unit of the local council but little response was given.

Kano State Ministry of Health has deployed team of medical expert to Dungurawa village to unravel the root cause of strange illness.

A statement issued by the public relations officer of the state Ministry of Health, Ismail Garba Gwammaja, said it has dispatched a Rapid Response Team to the area for investigation.

" The team has commenced collecting samples for investigation from some of the patients and treatment at hospitals."

At a press briefing yesterday, the state Commissioner for health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso speaking on the sidelines of World Tuberculosis Day, said though Kano has about 29,371 incident of TB cases, only 7, 533, representing 26 per cent of the cases were reported.

He advised residents to go for regular checkup adding that diagnosis and treatment for TB in the state are free across the 500 state own health facilities.

Meanwhile, the Lassa fever epidemic in the country has claimed 15 more lives and infected 18 more Nigerians within the last one week taking the tally to 134 deaths and 394 confirmed incidents.

According to the latest Lassa fever Update from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), released late Monday, March 26, 2018, "in the reporting Week 12 (March 19-25, 2018) 18 new confirmed cases were recorded from ten states.

The NCDC report noted that from January 1 to March 25, 2018, a total of 1,613 suspected cases were recorded with 394 confirmed positive, nine are probable, 1,198 are negative (not a case) and 12 are awaiting laboratory results (pending).

The latest update showed that since the onset of the 2018 outbreak, there have been 134 deaths: 95 in positive-confirmed cases, nine in probable cases and 30 in negative cases. Case Fatality Rate in confirmed cases is 24.1 per cent.

According to the report, 19 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 56 Local Government Areas (Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo, Plateau, Lagos, Taraba, Delta, Osun, Rivers, FCT, Gombe, Ekiti and Kaduna) and that seven states have exited the active phase of the outbreak while 12 States remain active.

A breakdown of the figures showed that the number of confirmed cases increased from 376 to 394, number of deaths from 119 to 134 and number of suspected cases from 1,495 to 1,613. But there was a decrease in the Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) from 24.7 per cent to 24.1 per cent in one week that is from March 18 to March 25.