Nigeria: Youths Fear Thousands May Still Be Killed in Taraba State

Jalingo — Against the recent allegation by the Nigerian Army that the Taraba government was not supporting it to end the ongoing killings, the youths in the state say "thousands of people may still be killed in the state."

Rather than accusing the Governor Darius Ishaku administration, the youths submitted that the military, should as a matter of urgency, "turn a new leaf."

The army headquarters, had in a recent statement dismissing the complicity claim of former Minister of Defence, Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, stated that state government was refusing to cooperate with the military.

Signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the statement had stated: " Since the inception of the Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, the Taraba State government did not cooperate with the Nigerian Army due to its stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen /farmers crisis."

But the youths, yesterday, displayed before reporters, copies of the earlier letter by the governor to the Federal Government and relevant authorities intimating them of the prevailing security situation in the state.

They noted that the governor " had reason to write the President on January 26, 2016 to complain about threat to peace and security in Taraba State."

Read More: Senate to debate Danjuma's statement Wednesday

Led by Achumande Dogo, the youths said in another letter, the governor drew the attention of the Federal Government "to the precarious security situation in the state" but regretted that the concerned authorities never deemed it fit to be proactive.

In one of the correspondences, the governor was said to have expressed dismay at the attitude of the Commanding Officer of the 93 Battalion in Takum and pleaded that he should be immediately transferred.