Angola: Migration Service to Speed Up Visa Exemption Procedure

Luanda — The Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) has created technical and human conditions to ensure the implementation of exemption and speed up procedures of administrative actions for granting of tourist visas to the citizens of 61 countries, starting from 30th this month.

The information was released on Tuesday by the SME director general, Gil Famoso da Silva, noting that the country's border check points are ready to welcome those people, under the Presidential Decree 56/18 of 28 February.

In order to meet this goal, the Migration Department has created a web platform through which those interested can have access.

The procedure will enable them to get, within72 hours, a pre-visa that guarantees, on arrival in Angolan soil, the stay up to 30 days by entrance and 90 days a year.

The citizens of the countries covered by the simplification of the administrative acts could request this permission from the consulates of Angola abroad.

The official was speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the visit by the Angolan Interior Minister Ângelo Tavares to the room for issuing tourism visas at Luanda airport.

He described the system as the most appropriate one, in view of the coming of high number of tourists.

The Head of State decreed a visa-free to five countries, namely Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe and Singapore.

The procedure also include citizens from 35 countries, under the Law on the Legal System of Foreigners of Republic of Angola.

Of the covered countries, nine are of African continent, with stress to Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Cabo Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Morocco, Swaziland, Algeria and Zambia.

Eight of America (Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, United State and Venezuela) seven of Asia (South Korea, United Arab Emirates, China, India, Indonesia, Israel and Japan).

Australia, New Zealand and East Timor are the three States of Oceania covered by the simplification mechanism for administrative acts.