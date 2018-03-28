27 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Migration Service to Speed Up Visa Exemption Procedure

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) has created technical and human conditions to ensure the implementation of exemption and speed up procedures of administrative actions for granting of tourist visas to the citizens of 61 countries, starting from 30th this month.

The information was released on Tuesday by the SME director general, Gil Famoso da Silva, noting that the country's border check points are ready to welcome those people, under the Presidential Decree 56/18 of 28 February.

In order to meet this goal, the Migration Department has created a web platform through which those interested can have access.

The procedure will enable them to get, within72 hours, a pre-visa that guarantees, on arrival in Angolan soil, the stay up to 30 days by entrance and 90 days a year.

The citizens of the countries covered by the simplification of the administrative acts could request this permission from the consulates of Angola abroad.

The official was speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the visit by the Angolan Interior Minister Ângelo Tavares to the room for issuing tourism visas at Luanda airport.

He described the system as the most appropriate one, in view of the coming of high number of tourists.

The Head of State decreed a visa-free to five countries, namely Botswana, Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe and Singapore.

The procedure also include citizens from 35 countries, under the Law on the Legal System of Foreigners of Republic of Angola.

Of the covered countries, nine are of African continent, with stress to Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Cabo Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Morocco, Swaziland, Algeria and Zambia.

Eight of America (Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, United State and Venezuela) seven of Asia (South Korea, United Arab Emirates, China, India, Indonesia, Israel and Japan).

Australia, New Zealand and East Timor are the three States of Oceania covered by the simplification mechanism for administrative acts.

Angola

Crackdown On Corruption Casts Uncertainty Over Dos Santos Empire

Jose Filomeno dos Santos has been accused of making a fraudulent $500 million transaction out of Angola's sovereign… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.