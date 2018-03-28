Cameroon: Limbe FESTAC Billed for April

Limbe — The 5th edition of the Limbe Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) has been billed for April 7-14, 2018 in the city of Limbe. This year's event of FESTAC will coincide with the 160 anniversary of Victoria, now Limbe founded in 1856 by Reverend Alfred Saker, a missionary.

The event shall take place at the Limbe Community Field while other events like canoe race, football, marathon among others will take place on their prescribe playing grounds.

n how to make the twin events a success was a subject of conversation between the Government Delegate to the Limbe City Council (LCC), Motanga Andrew Monjimba and over 40 journalists within the South West and Littoral Regions at the Limbe Council Chambers on March 12, 2018. 19 sub committees among which are ecumenical service, Tourism, Sport, Logistics, Health and First Aid, publicity were presented with their functions outlined. T

he Government Delegate to the Limbe City Council (LCC) patted the media for the role he said it has played for the successes of FESTAC since its inception. He stated that FESTAC has become a household name in Cameroon and Central Africa Region, thanks to the media.

Journalists were told that over FCFA 100 million is set aside for FESTAC 2018. The female canoe race will be coming in as an innovation. Motanga Andrew Monjimba said that through FESTAC, Limbe has shown to Cameroon and the world that national integration and peaceful living together is a reality.

He stated that they have calm minds to continue entertaining the Limbe population through the valorisation of their cultures which is seriously threatened by modernism and other cultures. One speaker pleaded with journalists and all those present to emphasize to participants to appear at FESTAC ground in cultural attires. Various speakers who took to the podium made contributions on how the twin events will be best celebrated.