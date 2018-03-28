Cameroon: Ladies Showcase Strength On Women's Day

The 2018 International Women's day on March 8, offered a rare opportunity for North West women to feature their best as women, mothers, wives, sisters and responsible citizens. The event in Bamenda went hitch-free with the massive participation of women serving at the state university of Bamenda. Away from that, women at the service of SOPECAM Bamenda and Ayaba hotel excelled during the March past event at the Bamenda Commercial avenue.

The Ayaba ladies did not only showcase discipline but featured song and messages that intensify the fight against women's discrimination. They marched past against evil and prayed for God to take action for peace to reign in the North West where the socio- political crisis is not helping matters.

In the short and long of it, the Ayaba women showed strength in their stated preparedness to rise to expectation ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. In effect, Ayaba hotel will feature among touristic and leisure facilities to serve participating delegations in the West region and neighborhoods.

North West governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, presided the event when thousands of women filed out for the women's day in Bamenda. Ecumenical prayers set the tone for celebrations. It was a day for women to feature requests for more command positions like SDO's , D.O 's , Colonels and even governors.

They have been crying in the rain to belong to traditional leadership like quarter heads in the North West region where men exercise a domineering attitude. They also deplored violence, early marriages, unwanted pregnancies and the need for more women in power. Their spokespersons appealed for women and girls to be each other's keeper and to be responsible people in society.

Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique took time off to pray for normalcy to return to the region where women and children suffer most from the escalation of the socio- political crisis rocking the area. He inspired women to continue to showcase unity and peaceful co-existence, emerge as achievers in human development and gender equality.