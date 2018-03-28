Cameroon Products to Conquer U.S. Market

This was the object of a meeting between the Chamber of Commerce and some agro industry producers in Douala on Friday.

In order to enable Cameroonian products to gain entry into the American market, the Cameroon Chamber of Commerce, on Friday March 23rd in Douala, organised a meeting with some actors of the agro-production sector to brief them on a production to set up a show room for Cameroonian products in America.

The project jointly conceived by the Cameroon Chamber of Commerce and the US chamber of commerce consist of taking advantage of the AGOA initiative to set up a showroom for Cameroonian products in Philadelphia- USA.

The meeting was therefore to present the concept of 'made in Cameroon' products as well as inform producers of the types of goods that can be exported free of custom duties under the AGOA initiative. Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the meeting, the Secretary General of the Cameroon Chamber of Commerce, Halidou Bello said though the AGOA initiative was started some years back, Cameroon was limited in terms of the quality and quantity of their products.

He disclosed that the AGOA initiative offers the opportunity for some 6,400 products to be exported to America, free of custom duties but said if the producers are not organised, they won't be able to make use of the opportunity. The aim of the chamber of commerce therefore is to accompany the producers in terms of quality.

Presenting the strategy to penetrate the American market, Olivier Dimala outlined the opportunities in the US market, the challenges to exportation, the realities of Cameroonian products as well as the solutions provided CCIMA.

Outlining the calendar of activities, he said the selection of enterprises to take part in the programme will be done in May 2018 with the aim of establishing a cooperative for exporters by June and do the joint promotion by July. It is worthy to mention that the US represents a market of more than 400 million people.

The about 30 enterprises who took part in the meeting exhibited products such as coffee, tea, honey, dried and fresh fruits, fruit drinks, coconut oil, snails, white beans flours for Koki, popcorn, cosmetic product made from natural plants as well as packaged spices ready for use.