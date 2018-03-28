Cameroon: MTN Elite One - Feutcheu FC Tightens Grip

Matches counting for the 10th playing day of the national football championship took place across the country on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Feutcheu FC of Djiko has tightened its grip on top of the league table of the MTN Elite One football championship. This is the outcome of the 10 playing day of the national football championship that took place across the country on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

They drew 1-1 with Eding Sport FC in a tight encounter at the FECAFOOT training Centre in Odza. In spite of the draw, Feutcheu FC have been able to consolidate the top seat on the classification table with 19 points.

The draw was the second for the team in the last five outings. Coton Sport of Garoua is second with 19 points and Fovu of Baham is third with 18 points. Eight matches were played with 12 goals and five draws recorded. At the FECAFOOT Football Training Centre Odza in Yaounde, APEJES FC played a 0-0 tie with Colombe of Dja and Lobo while AS Fortuna equally played a 0- 0 tie with New Stars of Douala.

In Limbe Bamboutos FC drew 1-1 with Coton Sport. The performance of Coton Sport is noteworthy as the team has not had any defeat in the last five games. Still in Limbe Astres Douala lost to Stade Renard of Melon 0-1.

That was the first victory for Astres Doula during the last five matches. Union Douala thrashed Yafoot 3-1. In Bafang, Unisport of Bafang played a 0-0 tie with UMS of Loum. Unisport have not been able to secure a victory since the last five matches. In Dschang Aigle Royal beat Dragon Yaounde 2-1. Last Sunday's victory was the first for Aigle Royal in the season. The victory has also enabled Aigle to move one step up on the classification table. Dragon Yaounde has not been able to win any match since the last five outings.

In a delayed match between YOSA and Fovu of Baham in Bamenda YOSA beat Fovu 1-0. YOSA now moves up to the second position with 19 points while Fovu now occupies the fourth position with 18 points. Meanwhile, three teams are swimming in relegation waters. They are New Stars with eight points, Aigle Royal seven points and Dragon Yaounde six points.