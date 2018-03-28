Gambia/Senegal: Gambia to Face Senegal in Wafu Cup

The West African Football Union (WAFU) has yesterday made a draw for its forthcoming competition where Gambia will play against Senegal in Group B.

The draw took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports currently housed at the Samuel Kayon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville, near Monrovia.

The West African Football Union months ago selected Liberia to host the WAFU/Fox U_20 youth tournament that will run from April 24 to May 6, 2018.

In Group A, Liberia, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau and Sirra Leone whilst Group B included Senegal, Mali, Gambia and Guinea Conakry.