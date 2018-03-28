28 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Day Zero - Averted or Only Postponed? Water Trading the Way to Go

analysis By Peter Van Niekerk

Day Zero was recently averted for Cape Town, largely due to residents' response to the drought. With winter, and the rains, coming there are sighs of relief. But what about next summer?

There is an even chance for normal to above-normal rainfall this coming winter. However, even with a normal rainfall season, the inflows into the main storage dams will be below normal. This will be due to antecedent conditions; the dry soils and empty farm dams will first suck up the water before significant flows arrive in the big storage dams. It needs a rainy season well above normal for even average run-off to occur.

Chances are thus more than 50% that Day Zero will loom large again next summer. What can be done?

First, the short-term measures that can be implemented to increase supplies, such as expanding groundwater abstraction, have to continue unabated. In addition, a water market needs to be created to enable the city to buy water from agricultural users for the coming summer.

Under normal, unrestricted conditions, agriculture uses some 150-million m3 per year (410 Ml per day on average). This is one-third of the annual water available in the Western Cape Water Supply System...

