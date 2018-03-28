South Africa: No-Go Territory of Early or Snap Elections

analysis

Is the African National Congress merely getting ready for elections at a routinely scheduled time of between May and August 2019, or are there plans for early or snap elections in the second half of 2018? Early elections in South Africa would be an egg dance, and the same goes for the ANC potentially reclaiming the council in Nelson Mandela Bay.

There is an undeniable lure of early elections among South Africa's main political parties - both for the ANC and the main opposition parties. The ANC sees a Democratic Alliance that is uncertain in the post-Zuma and policy spaces, and Economic Freedom Fighters who thrive on a parasitic attachment to ANC vulnerabilities.

The opposition parties in turn see an ANC working through the Zuma aftermath, only warily rebuilding organisational integrity and citizen trust. But the bottom line of the lure lies in the ANC currently reaping benefits that are evident in public opinion polling.

It is, however, a two-edged sword for the ANC. On the one side, Ramaphoria rules, for now; polls show that the...