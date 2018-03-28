South Africa: New ATM Solutions to Change SA Banking Services

Cape Town — NCR Corporation (originally National Cash Register) has launched a new family of automated teller machine (ATM) solutions forecast to help financial institutions redefine banking experience and change the way consumers interact with the ATM.

The NCR SelfServ™ 80 Series has been launched at the recent Seamless Africa 2018 event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Through a unique combination of innovation across software, hardware, and services, consumers and financial institutions will gain many new benefits from this mobile-ready ATM solution.

A large, 19-inch multi-touch display drives tablet-like interactions, where consumers can swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.

Wael El Aawar, Vice President, Financial Services, Middle East and Africa at NCR Corporation, said ATM was the ideal touchpoint to integrate physical and digital banking channels to create the connected experience that customers are looking for today.

"This launch fundamentally transforms the ATM to be perfectly aligned with how consumers want to bank and gives financial institutions a new way to realize omni-channel transformational strategies."

The new ATM's built-in video banking will enable financial institutions offer high-touch, personalized service, where customers can be helped by a live teller right at the ATM.

This means financial institutions can extend their personal service coverage and be available as close or far from home and as early or late as they choose to be.

The United States-based NCR is currently the only company that can offer video banking fully integrated in one ATM platform.