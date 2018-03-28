28 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: New ATM Solutions to Change SA Banking Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dion Henrick

Cape Town — NCR Corporation (originally National Cash Register) has launched a new family of automated teller machine (ATM) solutions forecast to help financial institutions redefine banking experience and change the way consumers interact with the ATM.

The NCR SelfServ™ 80 Series has been launched at the recent Seamless Africa 2018 event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Through a unique combination of innovation across software, hardware, and services, consumers and financial institutions will gain many new benefits from this mobile-ready ATM solution.

A large, 19-inch multi-touch display drives tablet-like interactions, where consumers can swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.

Wael El Aawar, Vice President, Financial Services, Middle East and Africa at NCR Corporation, said ATM was the ideal touchpoint to integrate physical and digital banking channels to create the connected experience that customers are looking for today.

"This launch fundamentally transforms the ATM to be perfectly aligned with how consumers want to bank and gives financial institutions a new way to realize omni-channel transformational strategies."

The new ATM's built-in video banking will enable financial institutions offer high-touch, personalized service, where customers can be helped by a live teller right at the ATM.

This means financial institutions can extend their personal service coverage and be available as close or far from home and as early or late as they choose to be.

The United States-based NCR is currently the only company that can offer video banking fully integrated in one ATM platform.

South Africa

Court Sentences Convicted Racist to Two Years in Prison

The Randburg Magistrate's court has sentenced former real estate agent Vicki Momberg to three years in prison, with one… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.