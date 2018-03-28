Swaziland/Seychelles: Seychelles Share Spoils With Swaziland

Seychelles shared the spoils with Swaziland in a goalless draw at Stade Linite on Tuesday in an international friendly.

Both teams had a lot to prove after indifferent results in their last outing as their new coaches had different objectives in only the second meeting between the two sides.

The Swazis tried to carry the game to their hosts who had packed their defence and their first real chance came in the 10th minute from a long range effort by captain Tsabedze Nkosingiphile but the Seychelles custodian Alvin Michel was equal to the task.

Seychelles went even closer ten minutes later from a corner by Collin Esther who played to defender Yannick Manou on the penalty edge and his left foot shot grazed the Swazi crossbar.

On the hour mark, Mdluli Banele pounced on a stray pass to feed Mkhontfo Mthunzi who raced clear to fire at goalie Michel who smothered the shot for a scoreless first half.

The second half lacked goalmouth action with the clearest scoring opportunity arriving in the 89th minute from a mistake by Seychelles debutant Travis Laurence who gave the ball away to substitute Mkhwanaza Melasi who threaded the ball to Mkhwazi Sihlangu who shot wide with the goal at his mercy as both teams had to be content with a share of the spoils.

Reactions

Gavin Jeanne (Head Coach, Seychelles)

It was tough for my team after only three days of training. Therefore, we are satisfied with the result as we managed to achieve our target for this match which was not to concede. Our defenders looked comfortable and were calm though we now have to work on our offensive play which did not function well in this encounter. Overall, it is an encouraging debut but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Jones Joubert (Captain, Seychelles)

We are generally pleased with the result as our aim was to stop our opponent from scoring. Our defence did their job well but we also need to work to do better in attack.

Anthony Mdluli (Head Coach, Swaziland)

It was a good match and Seychelles defended well. We created a few chances though we could not convert. We must bear in mind we had seven players making their international debuts and there are no easy matches at this level.

Tsabeze Nkosingiphile (Captain, Swaziland)

