Seychelles: Gavin Jeanne Appointed Seychelles Coach

Seychelles have appointed indigene Gavin Jeanne as head coach of the senior national team on a two-year deal.

Jeanne makes a return to the top spot for the first time since a short stint in 2012, before leaving to continue at the helm of local side, The Lions.

He got the nod after the Seychelles Football Federation opted not to renew the tenure of compatriot Rodney Choisy who was at the helm for less than a year.

"I was inspired by the amount of support from players to take up this challenge when they learnt that I was one of the few candidates for this role so I decided that I would take up this job for my country," Jeanne said.

His target is to get the Island-nation back to winning ways, after being without a victory in a competitive outing for the past two years. The last major success for Seychelles was the gold feat during the regional Indian Ocean Island games on homesoil in 2011.

"The statistics does not look good for our national team where they have conceded 56 goals in 22 matches and scoring a meagre 11. This shows the amount of work that lies ahead before we reach our target which is the Indian Ocean Island games in 2019 in Mauritius where we are targeting a medal.

"I feel we have good enough players to do better at International level but we must put in the effort and be more professional in our approach and be disciplined, and more so focus to do well to improve our results," the new trainer added.

Jeanne has settled on James Barra to be his first assistant, Nelson Sopha as the Goalkeeping coach and Gerard Gonthier as Team Manager.

The first test of Jeanne is the international friendly against Swaziland in Victoria on Tuesday, 27 March 2018.